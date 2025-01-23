Cam'ron Joins The Star-Studded Cast Of Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2"

Killa on the big screen!

Cam'ron will reportedly be the latest celebrity to star in the stacked upcoming film from Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore 2. He announced as such on social media thanks to a couple of different posts, and one of his Talk With Flee podcast team members backed him up. For those unaware, the classic comedy's sequel will also feature Eminem, Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, and many more guest stars, and that's not even taking into account established famous Hollywood faces like Ben Stiller, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, and more. It seems like a true romp, and with Killa's sports knowledge, it should make for a very fun time.

But Cam'ron has bigger fish to fry at the moment in the hip-hop game, as he currently finds himself in a beef with his former Dipset partner, Jim Jones. "JOMO (Jump Off My AYOO) new single drops Jan 031st," Capo announced about his upcoming diss track to Cam. "My label told my I’m trippin slow down a bit my bad But we DROPPIN th REMIX this week 'Tht Sh!t Still in HARLEM' fr." Of course, they already took things outside of the booth.

Cam'ron Will Join Happy Gilmore 2

"You act like n***as were on your couch, you were a fan," Cam'ron ranted to Jim Jones on his sports talk show with Mase, It Is What It Is. "You begged us, you were a fan. A fan. We didn't grow up with you. I am from 140th and Lennox... You were fanned out and begged n***as to come to your house after you heard all these mixtapes. That's how you got in." They clearly came a long way from this camaraderie, and now fans wonder how far this feud will go in the public eye.

But a movie break could certainly help Cam'ron ease his mind, so we're looking forward to what he brings to the table in Happy Gilmore 2. He has other beefs to handle, but nothing stopped him so far when it comes to his extracurricular endeavors and finding success to shut his haters down. We'll see how this comedy shapes up and what else Cam has smoke for in the near future.

