Eminem Will Have A Role In Adam Sandler's Sequel For "Happy Gilmore 2"

Adam and Em are going to be back on the big screen together.

Guess who's back? Back [on the big screen] again? It's Eminem, and he's coming to a major project that's coming out sometime next year. According to XXL, comedian extraordinaire Adam Sandler made an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Happy Gilmore 2. Yes, after nearly 30 years since the original classic, a sequel is currently in the works. In fact, when the interview between Patrick and Sandler was posted online, they were wrapping up filming. Netlfix announced in May of this year they were picking up the project, so it looks like it won't have a theatrical release. Still, given how many fans adore the inaugural film, it should get a lot of streams.

Speaking about its premiere, that remains to be seen. Sandler was not able to give a clear-cut answer to Patrick when asked. "I don't know 100%, but I think around July. Not July 4, but we're trying to get it done in time for July. (But) you never know what's going to happen. We're just finishing today." That was the theme for most of their chat, as Sandler was not able to share a lot of information regarding its plot or characters.

Adam Sandler On Eminem's Acting Chops

However, he did manage to share some anyway, especially in the cameo department. As we hinted at the beginning, Eminem was going to be involved one way or another. From the sounds of it, he won't have a major role. But Sandler was very impressed with his work on set. "Eminem was cool. He came by and he was great," he began.

"He came and was funny as hell. I think we just hung out a day with Eminem. He just shot and shot and it was insane. [He] said a million things that we can use and a million things that we're glad we have them on tape." Funny enough, this isn't the first time that these two have been in a film together. Back in 2009, Slim Shady, Sandler, Leslie Mann, Seth Rogan, and Jonah Hill were in a project called Funny People. Other notable cameos in Happy Gilmore 2 will include Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, among others.