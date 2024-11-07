Eminem Will Golf With Adam Sandler In "Happy Gilmore 2"

Eminem joins Adam Sandler for tee time, playing a "secret role" for upcoming comedy.

Eminem and Adam Sandler will reunite on the silver screen as it was revealed on Thursday (Nov. 7) that Slim Shady will appear in the upcoming sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. The U.S. Sun broke the news that the rap icon flew to New Jersey this week to shoot scenes for the forthcoming comedy. Em's new role adds to a busy 2024, including associating with the NFL, endorsing Kamala Harris, becoming a grandfather, and releasing his 12th album. Marshall Mathers hasn’t released a new album and starred in a new film in the same year since 2002.

Happy Gilmore 2 marks Eminem’s return to acting after appearing in Adam Sandler’s 2009 comedy Funny People. In 2021, the 52-year-old rap star made a cameo in 50 Cent’s hit series BMF, playing famous Detroit drug dealer White Boy Rick. Since 2002, Em has reportedly declined lead roles in countless blockbuster films such as Jumper (2008), Wanted (2008), The Fighter (2010), and Southpaw (2015). Eminem won an Oscar in 2003 for “Best Original Song.”

Eminem Joins Bad Bunny & Kid Cudi To Reunite With Adam Sander In Sequel

The Happy Gilmore sequel follows the 1996 original, which allegedly Em is a huge fan of. An insider told the U.S. Sun that the icon wasn’t difficult nor largely staffed. “Em is a big fan of the original movie, and he was a total pleasure to work with,” they told the outlet. He was just super low key, he didn't have a big entourage, and was just an absolute delight on set.”