Eminem, Ice Spice, Snoop Dogg & Juice WRLD Join Fortnite's "Chapter 2" Remix For New Season

The update reportedly goes live today.

Fortnite has plenty of music collabs under their belt, so it's no surprise the Battle Royale video game sensation continues to go all out for its crossover of dedicated players and music fans. Moreover, they just announced the launch of their Chapter 2 Remix for their new season on Friday (November 1), in collaboration with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, and presumably the late Juice WRLD's estate, which reportedly went live today (Saturday, November 2). Each hip-hop artist will have themed gameplay locations, skins, and other gameplay elements. Overall, it seems like a pretty thorough and engaging effort that will surely make fans lock in even more.

In fact, Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice hit the New York City streets this week to promote this new Fortnite collab, fresh off the former announcing his Missionary album's release date. In Times Square, they offered a surprise performance of their biggest hits individually, and then united onstage to reveal the Chapter 2 Remix trailer, which you can check out down below. It previewed the worlds that these artists will be a part of, and Tha Doggfather will kick off this first week as the game's sixth season's main face.

Read More: Ice Spice Transforms Into A Playboy Bunny For Halloween Performance

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Trailer

For those curious, Snoop Dogg will be an in-game boss in Fortnite, complete with a unique weapon, and then Eminem (maybe Slim Shady?), Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD will follow. "My son Cordell’s a big Fortnite player with me, so when we had the opportunity we jumped on it as a new way to connect with my sound and style," Snoop stated via a press release. "Anyone can be Snoop in Fortnite." Juice will lead week four, and on November 30 at 2PM EST, the game will launch the Remix: The Finale live in-game event to celebrate his legacy, along with an exclusive skin for players that log in that day.