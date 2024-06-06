Don Toliver Delivers High-Octane Trailer For His "Hardstone Psycho" x "Fortnite" Collab: Watch

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Don Toliver performs on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Gamers are going to experience the world of "Hardstone Psycho."

Don Toliver is an artist who has proven to be one of the best in his lane. Overall, he has some great projects and some singles that have stayed in our rotations for months and years on end. With each new album, Toliver is constantly giving us new concepts. For instance, his new album Hardstone Psycho is supposed to bring forth the biker gang vibes. There are some hard rock elements to his latest singles, and we cannot wait to hear the finished product.

In fact, the album is going to be coming out on June 14th, which is next Friday. Before that, on June 10th, the world of Hardstone Psycho will be coming to Fortnite. We know this because of a new trailer that was put out earlier today. In the tweet below, you can see some gameplay footage which showcases a whole new map that was made just for the album. Furthermore, it appears as though some unique Hardstone Psycho skins will be made available to gamers. It's a cool addition that Toliver fans will definitely appreciate.

Don Toliver In "Fortnite"

Fortnite has been having a resurgence over the last year or so, with much of that stemming from the recent OG season. That said, Fortnite collaborations seem to be the move for a lot of new artists. If Toliver gets a song in the new Festival mode, then it will truly elevate this new partnership. Hopefully, this new project is able to live up to the hype created by the three singles.

Let us know what you think about this new collaboration, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to be a fun new map to play? Do you still play Fortnite and if so, will you be checking out this new game mode? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

