Don Toliver Arrested For DUI: Report

Don Toliver was arrested for driving under the influence near the San Fernando Valley, on Tuesday morning, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol cited by TMZ. Officers say there were clear signs of impairment and that they gave him a citation on the scene rather than bring him to the station. Law enforcement sources for the outlet say police turned him over to another party who was present and sober. He was also fully cooperative throughout the incident. Further details are unavailable.

The arrest comes less than a month after Toliver and his partner, Kali Uchis, welcomed their first child together. In a joint post on Instagram sharing the news, the couple wrote: "You are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health."

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Rapper Don Toliver performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 17, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Despite the pregnancy, fans can still expect new music from the couple. Toliver confirmed he's got an album in store for the summer during a recent Instagram post. "Album This Summer. It’s mine. HardStone Psycho," he wrote.

Uchis also said she'll be hard at work on new music during an interview with ABC News in January. "I think just being a working woman in general is hard," she said. "There's so much pregnancy discrimination. I don't want to be a stereotype of like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna stop working now.' It's just reminding myself like I don't owe it to anybody. Just people speculating I was pregnant, just fans saying horrible things like, 'Oh, you're in your prime, don't do that.' You just don't even want that type of energy when you're pregnant." Be on the lookout for further updates on Don Toliver on HotNewHipHop.

