Kali Uchis & Don Toliver's Newborn Son Is Here

There was a definite baby boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic with so many people being stuck at home, but even now, our favourite stars continue to expand their families. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's two sons are growing up together very close in age, while Ciara and Russell Wilson just welcomed a fourth child into their loving home. In terms of first-time mothers, Kali Uchis has been all too eager to meet her bundle of joy after confirming she was with child in the early weeks of 2024. The announcement coincided with the arrival of her ORQUÍDEAS LP, which remains in rotation for her fans months after debuting.

On Thursday (March 14) morning, the black-haired beauty and Don Toliver shared a post on Instagram confirming their baby's arrival. "You are everything we could have hoped for and more," she wrote to the newborn. "Thank you God for our beautiful, healthy baby boy, and thank you all for the good energy along the way. May our home and your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness, and health," Uchis said, sending love to her followers.

Kali Uchis is Already Loving Life as a Mother

In the comments, fellow new mom Halle Bailey has already stopped by to show some love. Other entertainers like Foushee, Kehlani, Skai Jackson, and The Marias are also showing love. The heartwarming message comes accompanied by a blue-toned video of Toliver and Uchis bonding with their son. The clips include emotional footage of the "Moonlight" singer in the hospital, shedding tears while holding her little one close. In one particularly sweet moment, her other half plants a kiss on her forehead tenderly.

Now that Kali Uchis' firstborn is Earthside with her and Don Toliver, all eyes are on Bhad Bhabie. The young internet star is moving closer to her due date, and she's not here for anyone criticizing her potential as a parent from behind their computer screen. Read BB's response to haters at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

