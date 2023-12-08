Bhad Bhabie Pregnancy Update: 20-Year-Old Shows Off Budding Bump During Snack Run

At 20 years old, Bhad Bhabie has spent the majority of her teenage life, and all of adulthood so far in the spotlight. It certainly hasn't been easy, though the Florida native had become a pro at turning her lessons into blessings while stacking serious cash. Her online presence has been notably quieter in the latter half of 2023, and when paparazzi cameras caught her out and about with her boyfriend Le Vaughn earlier this month, we quickly realized why.

Despite her best efforts to hide her stomach, it was obvious that a bump is growing on Bhabie's midsection, suggesting she's pregnant with her first child. After the media broke the news for her, the entertainer took to Instagram to confirm with a sweet mirror selfie, once again flaunting her belly. Now that the world knows her secret, Bregoli has no shame in stepping out Rihanna style – fully tummy on display beneath a tiny crop top.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Confirms Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump In New Selfies

Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Are Getting Ready for Parenthood

While stepping outside on a snack run, the "Gucci Flip Flops" artist paired dark green sweatpants with a black tank and slides. She brought a purse with her to carry any essentials and enjoyed the surprisingly warm December weather without her sweater on. It appears she picked out Doritos to enjoy with the rest of her meal from Jersey Mike's Subs. We're curious to know if pregnancy cravings have kicked in for Bregoli yet, or if she's dealing with any morning sickness, but it likely won't be long until those updates come.

Even Bhad Bhabie admits she feels some regret when thinking back to joining OnlyFans as an 18-year-old, though it's hard to deny that the amount of money she earned is impressive. Thanks to her confidence and ambition to succeed, the content creator's firstborn will be well taken care of financially. Read about Danielle Bregoli's life before OF at the link below, and since we can't share the paparazzi photos on HNHH, you can find them by clicking the Via at the bottom of the page.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie's OnlyFans Saved Her From Being "Broke"

[Via]