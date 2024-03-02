Rihanna Pregnancy Rumors Run Rampant After Indian Pre-Wedding Performance

Earlier this week, Rihanna landed in India for her eagerly anticipated performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party. The event reportedly hosted countless high-profile guests. Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton, and more are said to have been in attendance. Ambani's father, one of the richest men in India, paid the songstress well over $5 million for the private show. While that's certainly no small price to pay, many can agree that it was well worth it, especially as the event is estimated to have cost over $120 million in total.

Not everyone has been focused solely on Rihanna's performance, however, particularly as clips from the event begin to circulate on social media. The Barbados-born singer performed hits like "Stay," "Diamonds," "B*tch Better Have My Money," and more. Based on the footage, some commenters suspect that RiRi could be expecting another little one with her partner ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna Performs In India

"Is she pregnant again?" one Twitter/X user wonders in Complex's comments section. "Ion even wanna know how rich you gotta be to book Rihanna and her unborn child," another says. While some are expressing excitement over the hitmaker's potentially growing family, others are disappointed. "I know my eyes are deceiving me," one fan writes alongside crying emojis. "We never gettin music man enjoy what’s on iTunes. Rocky tryna make a village."

That user could be on to something, though it remains unclear whether or not that's due to a pregnancy. ASAP Rocky recently claimed that Rihanna is working on a new album, though she seemed uninterested in responding to fan questions about the projects after the show. During an Instagram Live, a friend told fans to "just relax," prompting speculation that it might be a while. What do you think of Rihanna performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party? What about rumors that she and ASAP Rocky could be expecting another child? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

