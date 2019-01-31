India
- MusicRihanna Pregnancy Rumors Run Rampant After Indian Pre-Wedding PerformanceThe new album might be a while.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRihanna Performs At Private Indian Wedding Party, Brings Impressive Amount Of LuggageReportedly, the songstress was paid over $5 million for the performance.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNisha Guragain Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?Dive into Nisha Guragain's journey, her impact as an influencer, and the significance of her net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- MusicSid Sriram’s Kaleidoscopic Vision: How "Sidharth" Became A Declaration Of Identity & SelfExclusive: With “Sidharth,” Sid Sriram plants a flag for South Asian talent across the world. Having gained his footing in South Indian cinema, he signed with Def Jam for his first English-speaking record that comprehensively captures his musical identity, blending his roots as a Carnatic musician with elements of R&B, indie rock, and electronic.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureWill Smith's India Trip Was For "Spiritual Purposes," According To SourcesSmith was spotted snapping photos with fans in Mumbai over the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWill Smith Spotted Snapping Selfies With Fans In India Following Oscars BanThis is the first time the actor has been publicly spotted in some time.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeTeenage Girl In India Beaten To Death & Hanged By Family For Wearing Jeans: ReportThe 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed and hung by her grandfather and uncles after they got into an argument about her wearing a pair of jeans.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsJay-Z & Jack Dorsey Link Up For New Bitcoin VentureJay-Z and Jack Dorsey are looking to progress Bitcoin's development.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsIndian Government Lashes Out At Rihanna & Celebs Supporting Farmer ProtestNot everyone is happy about Rihanna's supportive tweet for protestors in Delhi.By Alycia Williams
- PoliticsRihanna Shows Support For Farmers Protest In IndiaRihanna tweets in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in India. By Aron A.
- PoliticsKamala Harris Shares Inspiring Message After Historical WinKamala Harris breaks through a glass ceiling as the first woman and person of color to be elected as Vice President.By Aron A.
- RandomNewborn Twins Named "Corona" & "Covid" After VirusA couple in India have named their newborn twins "Corona" and "Covid" after the deadly coronavirus that's sweeping the globe.By Lynn S.
- RandomFirst Ever Male Birth Control To Be Injected Into PenisOuch.By Arielle London
- RandomSchool Issues Apology After Students Seen Wearing Cardboard Boxes On Heads For ExamThe exam idea wasn't taken lightly. By Chantilly Post
- SportsDrake Loaning "Air Drake" To Sacramento Kings For Preseason TravelsTravel fit for The Kings.By Milca P.
- NewsIndia's Divine Releases "Kohinoor" After Signing To NasIndia's up next and Divine is opening up the door.By Aron A.
- RandomDoctors In India Discover Boy With 526 TeethThe boy suffers from a rare condition known as compound composite odontoma.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosIndian Rapper Sets New Record For Views But YouTube Hasn't Said A WordYoutube fails to congratulate Indian rap sensation Badshah for breaking their record of most views in 24 hours, and are now rethinking "the way they judge records."By hnhh
- NewsBenny The Butcher Enlists Pusha T, Jadakiss & More For "The Plugs I Met"Benny The Butcher drops off his latest project.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Was Pirated 54 Million Times In A Frantic 24 Hour WindowChinese web pirates searched far and wide for the missing sex scene.By Devin Ch
- NewsNas Joins Divine, Naezy & Ranveer Singh For "NY Se Mumbai"Nas connects with three of India's top talents in hip-hop.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWild Leopard Attacks Locals In Jalandhar, India, Spurring National AttentionWatch shocking footage of a frightened leopard taking on an entire village in India.By Devin Ch