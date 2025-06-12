Rolling Loud Announces India Debut In Mumbai

BY Caroline Fisher 301 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud Announces India Debut Hip Hop News
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: A view of the Go Puff Main Stage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Rolling Loud India will be exclusively ticketed and produced in partnership with District by Zomato, with dates and a venue to be announced.

Rolling Loud only continues to expand, and today, the hip-hop festival announced its first-ever event in India. The event will take place over two days in Mumbai. Dates, a venue, and a lineup will be announced at a later date.

“We never imagined Rolling Loud would take us all the way to India — it’s incredible,” Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif explained in a press release. “The hip-hop scene in India has been booming, and bringing the festival to Mumbai felt like the right decision. We’re excited to create a space where Indian fans can celebrate the artists they love, while also introducing international acts to a new audience. For us, it’s always been about building community through hip-hop — and we can’t wait to experience how India shows up.”

The festival will feature two stages, local food and drink options, art installations, and more.

Read More: Owen Wilson & Matt Rife To Star In Comedy Film About Rolling Loud Festival

Rolling Loud India Tickets

Rolling Loud India will be exclusively ticketed and produced in partnership with District by Zomato. At the time of writing, it's not yet been revealed when tickets will go on sale. When tickets do go live, they'll do so exclusively on the District app.

“India’s hip-hop scene is on fire right now, it’s raw, it’s real, and it’s ready. Rolling Loud coming to India isn’t just another festival drop; it’s a cultural shift,” District by Zomato CEO Rahul Ganjoo said of the announcement. “For years, we’ve felt the need to bridge India’s sound with the global stage, and this is that moment. It’s bigger than music, it’s a loud, undeniable signal that Indian hip-hop is here, it’s global, and it’s got something to say. We’re proud to bring this home.”

Rolling Loud has already held festivals across North America in cities like New York, Miami, Toronto, and Los Angeles, as well as overseas in Australia, Germany, Portugal, The Netherlands, Thailand, and Austria.

Read More: Cheech & Chong Team Up With Rolling Loud For Nationwide Launch Of THC Drink Pit Punch

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lounging with Legends: Cheech and Chong TV Cheech & Chong Team Up With Rolling Loud For Nationwide Launch Of THC Drink Pit Punch 1454
Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images Music Rolling Loud Thailand Coming April 2023 2.5K
2019 Rolling Loud New York Original Content How Rolling Loud Became The World's Biggest Hip Hop Festival 843
Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Music Rolling Loud Is Headed To Austria In 2024 2.7K