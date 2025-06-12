Rolling Loud Announces India Debut In Mumbai

Rolling Loud only continues to expand, and today, the hip-hop festival announced its first-ever event in India. The event will take place over two days in Mumbai. Dates, a venue, and a lineup will be announced at a later date.

“We never imagined Rolling Loud would take us all the way to India — it’s incredible,” Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif explained in a press release. “The hip-hop scene in India has been booming, and bringing the festival to Mumbai felt like the right decision. We’re excited to create a space where Indian fans can celebrate the artists they love, while also introducing international acts to a new audience. For us, it’s always been about building community through hip-hop — and we can’t wait to experience how India shows up.”

The festival will feature two stages, local food and drink options, art installations, and more.

Rolling Loud India Tickets

Rolling Loud India will be exclusively ticketed and produced in partnership with District by Zomato. At the time of writing, it's not yet been revealed when tickets will go on sale. When tickets do go live, they'll do so exclusively on the District app.

“India’s hip-hop scene is on fire right now, it’s raw, it’s real, and it’s ready. Rolling Loud coming to India isn’t just another festival drop; it’s a cultural shift,” District by Zomato CEO Rahul Ganjoo said of the announcement. “For years, we’ve felt the need to bridge India’s sound with the global stage, and this is that moment. It’s bigger than music, it’s a loud, undeniable signal that Indian hip-hop is here, it’s global, and it’s got something to say. We’re proud to bring this home.”