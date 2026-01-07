Rolling Loud Confirms Orlando As Its Only U.S. Festival In 2026

Rolling Loud has been providing music lovers with unforgettable experiences for roughly a decade now. Fortunately, it looks like 2026 will be no exception. Today (January 7), it was announced that this year's festival will take place on May 8-10 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Moreover, it's been confirmed that this will be the only Rolling Loud festival to take place in the United States this year.

Three-day tickets start at $249 a pop, and pre-sale begins on January 9 at 10 a.m. EST. Pre-sale ticket buyers will also receive an exclusive t-shirt for free. As for the lineup, that's yet to be announced, though organizers say it's coming soon.

This isn't the only exciting announcement about Rolling Loud that's been made recently, however. Back in October, it was also announced that the festival would return to Australia in 2026. It will take place in Sydney and Melbourne on March 7-8.

Rolling Loud Australia

A view of the stage during a headlining set by ASAP Rocky at Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

"Rolling Loud Australia is set to be the ultimate music festival experience down under," they promised in a statement. "[It's] an unmissable celebration of hip-hop culture, energy, and community. With a world-class lineup, jaw-dropping stage production, and an atmosphere like no other, this event promises to redefine what a festival can be."

"Fans from across the country are gearing up for an unforgettable weekend filled with explosive performances, incredible visuals, and pure vibes," they also added. "If you thought you’d seen the best, Rolling Loud Australia is here to prove you wrong — this is the moment Australia’s festival scene has been waiting for!"

Rolling Loud Australia will feature performances by Gunna, Ken Carson, Sexyy Red, Quavo, Tyga, Swae Lee, and more. Rolling Loud will also take place in Mumbai this year after making its debut in India in 2025. The lineup for that has not been announced at the time of writing.