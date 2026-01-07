Rolling Loud Confirms Orlando As Its Only U.S. Festival In 2026

BY Caroline Fisher
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: A view of the Go Puff Main Stage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Rolling Loud Orlando pre-sale begins on January 9 at 10 a.m. EST, and pre-sale ticket buyers will receive a free t-shirt.

Rolling Loud has been providing music lovers with unforgettable experiences for roughly a decade now. Fortunately, it looks like 2026 will be no exception. Today (January 7), it was announced that this year's festival will take place on May 8-10 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Moreover, it's been confirmed that this will be the only Rolling Loud festival to take place in the United States this year.

Three-day tickets start at $249 a pop, and pre-sale begins on January 9 at 10 a.m. EST. Pre-sale ticket buyers will also receive an exclusive t-shirt for free. As for the lineup, that's yet to be announced, though organizers say it's coming soon.

This isn't the only exciting announcement about Rolling Loud that's been made recently, however. Back in October, it was also announced that the festival would return to Australia in 2026. It will take place in Sydney and Melbourne on March 7-8.

Rolling Loud Australia
Rolling Loud California 2025
A view of the stage during a headlining set by ASAP Rocky at Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

"Rolling Loud Australia is set to be the ultimate music festival experience down under," they promised in a statement. "[It's] an unmissable celebration of hip-hop culture, energy, and community. With a world-class lineup, jaw-dropping stage production, and an atmosphere like no other, this event promises to redefine what a festival can be."

"Fans from across the country are gearing up for an unforgettable weekend filled with explosive performances, incredible visuals, and pure vibes," they also added. "If you thought you’d seen the best, Rolling Loud Australia is here to prove you wrong — this is the moment Australia’s festival scene has been waiting for!"

Rolling Loud Australia will feature performances by Gunna, Ken Carson, Sexyy Red, QuavoTyga, Swae Lee, and more. Rolling Loud will also take place in Mumbai this year after making its debut in India in 2025. The lineup for that has not been announced at the time of writing.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
