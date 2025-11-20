Rolling Loud Australia Lineup Officially Unveiled

rolling loud australia
Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Gunna aka Sergio Kitchens attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee via Imagn Images PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: Ken Carson attends ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex)
Rolling Loud announced their return to Australia earlier this year and now we know who's going to be bringing the vibes in 2026.

Rolling Loud has just announced their lineup for when they revisit Australia next year and it's a strong one. They are certainly leaning heavily on the younger crop of talent that have been making waves in 2025, which is great to see. Acts such as ian, OsamaSon, Rich Amiri, and BabyChiefDoIt are just a few.

The headliners reflect that as well as Gunna, Ken Carson and Sexyy Red are the primary headliners. There's a nice mixture of 2010s stars to round out the top end including Quavo, Tyga, Swae Lee, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Lil Tjay.

If you want to see the entire roster, though, just scroll a little bit further to the Kurrco embed below. Tickets are still available, and they have been since October 23. If you need to grab them still, you can visit this link here.

Rolling Loud is extremely proud of this set of artists and promising another unforgettable experience. "Rolling Loud Australia is set to be the ultimate music festival experience down under," they say in a statement."

"[It's] an unmissable celebration of hip-hop culture, energy, and community. With a world-class lineup, jaw-dropping stage production, and an atmosphere like no other, this event promises to redefine what a festival can be."

Rolling Loud Australia Dates

They conclude, "Fans from across the country are gearing up for an unforgettable weekend filled with explosive performances, incredible visuals, and pure vibes. If you thought you’d seen the best, Rolling Loud Australia is here to prove you wrong — this is the moment Australia’s festival scene has been waiting for!"

As for when this is all going down, day one is March 7. It will take place at Centennial Park which is in Sydney. The unique twist to this rendition of Rolling Loud Australia is that its traveling to another city. March 8 will see it unfold in Melbourne at the Flemington Racecourse.

This is the first time Rolling Loud has been in The Land Down Under since 2019.

