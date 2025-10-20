Rolling Loud Announces Return To Australia In 2026

Rolling Loud is one of the biggest hip-hop centric festivals in the world and that's largely due its globalization. Since it was established in 2015, it's expanded greatly from its humble beginnings in Miami, Florida. We have seen it take place in California, Portugal, Toronto, Rotterdam, Thailand, and soon in India.

Also on that list is Australia once back in 2019 which was headlined by Future. Other big names to perform then we Rae Sremmurd, YG, Tyga, Playboi Carti, and more. But in 2026, Rolling Loud will be returning to the Land Down Under, ending an over seven-year drought.

Per a press release, the rap festival will be going down on March 7-8, which are a Saturday and Sunday. That's a change from 2019 as Rolling Loud Australia stayed for just one day, January 27. What's more is that they aren't just staying in one city either.

This time through it will take place in Sydney but also Melbourne. The former will be held at Centennial Park with the latter venue being Flemington Racecourse.

Overall, this is incredible news for the festival and its fans, and it should be another time next spring.

Who Is Performing At Rolling Loud Australia?

Image via Rolling Loud Australia

In terms of tickets and sales, that information can be had with this link here. They go on sale on Thursday, October 23 at 8 a.m. AEDT. As for the full roster of performers Rolling Loud says that will be available in "the coming weeks," although there is one artist that's confirmed. That would be Gunna, who Rolling Loud says will hit both stages.

The Atlanta hitmaker will be the headliner as well. This was initially teased thanks to their Australia Instagram page posting a video of a crowd going nuts with Gunna's "fukumean" playing in the background.