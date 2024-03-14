Glastonbury Festival Headliners: SZA, Coldplay, And Dua Lipa To Perform In June

It might still be chilly where you live, but as we push through the final week of winter, it's hard to deny the liveliness of spring that's in the air. With the warmest months of the year in the northern hemisphere right around the corner, music lovers are growing increasingly excited for another season full of live outdoor performances from the biggest names in music. Americans tend to check out Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Governor's Ball if they want to avoid travelling too far. Meanwhile, one of the UK's biggest events of the year, Glastonbury Festival has a seriously stacked lineup that's drawing in more passport-friendly crowds.

The annual bash is taking place from June 26-30 at Worthy Farm, Pilton. The stacked list of performers have already been divided up into different areas; at Woodsies you'll find DJ Jamie XX, James Blake, Sampha, Soccer Mommy, and others. Over at West Holts, Jungle, Masego, Black Pumas, and Noname will all be holding it down during their sets. The second-largest category, Other, holds Disclosure, Two Door Cinema Club, Avril Lavigne, and Headie One. Finally, Pyramid reveals out 2024 Glastonbury headliners, which include Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and Canadian country starlet Shania Twain.

SZA is Looking Forward to Glastonbury 2024

SZA will also be closing out the festival one night, and based on today's (March 14) Instagram Story post, she seems excited. "This bout to be ins*ne," the "Drew Barrymore" hitmaker wrote. Other noteworthy acts in Pyramid at Glastonbury are Burna Boy, Janelle Monae, and Ayra Starr.

After shaking up the industry with SOS in late 2022, SZA spent much of last year on the road touring her sophomore LP. Over the past few months, she's been hinting at a deluxe edition of the project called Lana, which is apparently "bout to drop." Read the latest from the TDE songstress on that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

