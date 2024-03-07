Ari Lennox Fans Express Outrage Over Her Exclusion From Dreamville Festival Lineup

Earlier today, Dreamville put out their official lineup for this year's festival, which is scheduled to take place April 6 and 7 in Raleigh, NC. Headliners include major names like SZA, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and of course, J. Cole. While countless fans have expressed their excitement over the star-studded lineup, not all of the reactions have been positive.

While some social media users are pleased with the artists they can expect to see, others are outraged. Some commenters even claim that they plan to sell their tickets for the fest soon, as they're disappointed that their favorite artists won't be in attendance. Ari Lennox supporters, for example, are shocked and confused at the fact that she wasn't included.

Ari Lennox Won't Perform At 2024 Dreamville Festival

"Ari Lennox being left off Dreamville Fest feels like a choice!" one suspicious supporter writes on Twitter/X. " Idk what’s going on but somebody need to fix it." Another outraged music lover weighed in on Ari's exclusion, revealing that the songstress was their entire reason for attending the festival. "Dreamville just pissed me off," they begin. "What the F*CK is that lineup? WHERE IS ARI LENNOX!!!! SHE THE MAIN REASON I COME !"

At the time of writing, it remains unclear why Ari Lennox won't take part in this year's Dreamville festival. The performer has yet to respond to the backlash surrounding her exclusion from the fest. Dreamville has also yet to address the outcry. Only time will tell whether or not she'll be added at a later date, or make a statement about not being included on the lineup.

Fans Are Disappointed

What do you think of the 2024 Dreamville Festival lineup? Are you disappointed that Ari Lennox won't be performing? What about social media users' reactions to her exclusion? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some fans' reactions down below.

