Tiny Harris & Ari Lennox Drama Resurfaces As Dreamville Star Calls T.I.'s Wife A "Shady Pest"

Ari Lennox is among the most talented female R&B vocalists of her generation, but that doesn't mean everyone's been willing to give the Washington, D.C. native her flowers. In particular, she still feels a way about Xscape member/T.I.'s wife, Tiny Harris, seemingly insulting her range in a 2022 interview. As HipHopDX reports, Lennox mentioned the shade while going live on Instagram earlier this week, simultaneously shouting out Kandi for having her back during the awkward moment that left the Dreamville starlet in her feelings.

"You can’t drag me and then, ‘Oh yeah!’ I mean, just like Tiny: you can’t in one breath say, ‘Oh yeah she’s amazing,’ but also say I don’t have range," the black-haired beauty ranted to followers on Wednesday (January 17). "These are back-handed compliments so I will forever look at you like a shady pest. Yeah that’s what she said. That really hurt my feelings," Lennox noted before declaring Xscape as one of her favourite groups to stream. "I loved her little f**king verse on 'My Little Secret,'" the vocalist added.

Ari Lennox Gets Some Things Off Her Chest On Live

At the time, Harris and her fellow group members were asked which modern artist they thought could join them. "And for her to come at me like I couldn’t fit in with y’all! I don’t wanna fit in with y’all!" Lennox doubled down. "But you know what? I love Kandi. She had my back. I love you Kandi, I forever will love you. Tiny hurt my feelings, but you know what, it is what it is. It’s nice to see who f**k with you and who’s cool and who’s not and I’m just in a space where it's just like alright, thank you for revealing yourselves to me." At the same time, she made it clear she doesn't care that the College Park native made her comments over a year ago, despite some viewers urging her to let the beef go.

Tiny Harris isn't the only celebrity feeling the weight of Ari Lennox's words this week. Elsewhere, the "Waste My Time" hitmaker put Joe Budden on blast with some uncomfortable allegations against the podcaster. Read everything she had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

