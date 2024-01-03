T.I. & Tiny Claim Sexual Assault Accuser Has Been Threatening Them With Lawsuit For Years

Recently, an anonymous woman came forward with shocking allegations against T.I. and Tiny Harris. She accuses the couple of sexually assaulting her in 2005. According to Jane Doe, the incident took place at a hotel in LA. The pair allegedly drugged her at a nightclub before bringing her back to their room for a threesome. The duo has now responded to the accusations, denying any wrongdoing. They also claim that they've been threatened with the suit for years.

“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head," their statement begins. “This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do," they continue, "For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again.”

T.I. & Tiny Respond To Lawsuit

T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“Our position is clear," they also add. "We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.” The woman claims that she decided to file the lawsuit now due to California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act. The act opened a one-year window for victims to seek justice where the statute of limitations would have otherwise prevented them from doing so.

"Not only are the claims bogus, but they missed the deadline to file the lawsuit," a lawyer for T.I. and Tiny says of the allegations. What do you think of an anonymous woman suing T.I. and Tiny for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her? What about their response to the accusations? How about them claiming they've been threatened with the suit for years? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

