T.I. & Tiny's Sexual Assault Accuser Reportedly Demanded $10 Million Before Filing Lawsuit

Recently, T.I. and Tiny were hit with a lawsuit from a woman who accuses the couple of assaulting her in 2005. In legal docs obtained by TMZ, the woman alleges that she met the couple at a nightclub, where she believes she was drugged. She claims that they later brought her to their hotel room, where things took an ugly turn. Allegedly, Tiny rubbed her body against the victim forcibly, while T.I. penetrated her with his toe without consent.

Following news of the suit, T.I. and Tiny released a statement denying any wrongdoing. “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head," the statement reads. “This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do," they add, "For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again.”

T.I. And Tiny Deny The Allegations

Musician T.I. and wife Tiny attend the Sony-ATV Music Post ASCAP Awards party at Eveleigh on April 29, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randall Michelson/Getty Images)

Now, a source connected to the couple has spoken with The Neighborhood Talk, sharing new details surrounding the case. According to them, the woman's attorney reached out to the pair just a few hours before the statute of limitations was set to expire. Allegedly, the attorney demanded $10 million. The statute reportedly expired at midnight on December 31, and she later filed at 6 p.m. on January 2.

