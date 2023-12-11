T.I. Pulled Over By Georgia State Trooper Following Argument With Tiny: Watch

T.I. and Tiny Harris are one of hip-hop's most well-known couples, and they go through peaks and valleys like any other relationship. Moreover, recent news emerged that a Georgia state trooper pulled him over for speeding, which he said was because of the woman in his passenger seat. However, in video footage of the incident, we never see the woman in question, so it's unclear if it's really his wife or not. Regardless, according to Live PD Hardcore, an officer made a traffic stop after they saw a Range Rover speeding on the Atlanta highway.

"You just flew past my door at a very high rate of speed. You drove on the shoulder back there and almost struck that car," they told the rapper, and asked him to exit the vehicle. "She was getting on my nerves," T.I. responded, referring to the unidentified woman in his passenger seat. "I apologize. She was getting under my skin. I just wanted to get home as fast as I could so we can get out of the car, and I can go to my space and she can go to her space." Again, we don't know if this is Tiny, but unless this exposed an even more scandalous story, this is the next best theory.

Furthermore, T.I. struggled to provide the car's registration because he apparently bought the Range Rover that same day. While footage of this came out in early December, the officer's dash cam video doesn't have the specific date of the traffic stop. Still, the trooper confirmed some information with the car dealership's owner, and dismissed King and Domani's father with three citations. As of writing this article, he has yet to address this situation publicly, so hopefully that means that everything smoothed out both in terms of the pull-over and the argument with Tiny.

Meanwhile, the trap music pioneer is feeling quite reflective these days with some family drama to consider. In addition, he recently reflected on his squashed beef with Gucci Mane, and how he feels he waited too long to make it happen. With that in mind, what's another rap beef that you wish would end with a buried hatchet? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for more news and updates on T.I.

