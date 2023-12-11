T.I. Pulled Over By Georgia State Trooper Following Argument With Tiny: Watch

While the rapper said his female passenger was "getting on his nerves," she never actually appears in the video of the incident.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Rip Micheals' April Fools Comedy Jam

T.I. and Tiny Harris are one of hip-hop's most well-known couples, and they go through peaks and valleys like any other relationship. Moreover, recent news emerged that a Georgia state trooper pulled him over for speeding, which he said was because of the woman in his passenger seat. However, in video footage of the incident, we never see the woman in question, so it's unclear if it's really his wife or not. Regardless, according to Live PD Hardcore, an officer made a traffic stop after they saw a Range Rover speeding on the Atlanta highway.

"You just flew past my door at a very high rate of speed. You drove on the shoulder back there and almost struck that car," they told the rapper, and asked him to exit the vehicle. "She was getting on my nerves," T.I. responded, referring to the unidentified woman in his passenger seat. "I apologize. She was getting under my skin. I just wanted to get home as fast as I could so we can get out of the car, and I can go to my space and she can go to her space." Again, we don't know if this is Tiny, but unless this exposed an even more scandalous story, this is the next best theory.

Read More: Tameka "Tiny" Harris Net Worth 2023: What Is T.I.’s Wife Worth?

T.I.'s Traffic Stop: Watch

Furthermore, T.I. struggled to provide the car's registration because he apparently bought the Range Rover that same day. While footage of this came out in early December, the officer's dash cam video doesn't have the specific date of the traffic stop. Still, the trooper confirmed some information with the car dealership's owner, and dismissed King and Domani's father with three citations. As of writing this article, he has yet to address this situation publicly, so hopefully that means that everything smoothed out both in terms of the pull-over and the argument with Tiny.

Meanwhile, the trap music pioneer is feeling quite reflective these days with some family drama to consider. In addition, he recently reflected on his squashed beef with Gucci Mane, and how he feels he waited too long to make it happen. With that in mind, what's another rap beef that you wish would end with a buried hatchet? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for more news and updates on T.I.

Read More: How Many Kids Does T.I. Have?

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.