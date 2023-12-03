King Harris’ Brother, Domani, Addresses T.I. Fight

Domani says he advised his brother, King Harris, to "just relax," following the 19-year-old's recent fight with their father, T.I. He reflected on the altercation during an interview with Baller Alert on Friday. The fight occurred at the Falcons game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, last Sunday, where the family was invited in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

“I think everything King is trying to say is just coming off, he’s using the wrong words, I feel like, and I told him this,” Domani said. “I feel like what he’s trying to say is [that] what was on TV is not exactly what actually happened, and I think he’s only trying to say that because people try to treat him… I don’t know what be going on when he go outside… I think he [was] just trying to say he went to school from his grandma house, he stayed at his grandma house.”

T.I. Poses With King Harris & Domani

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) In this image released on October 10, 2023 King Harris, Domani Harris and T.I. attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

He continued: “I think just us, as in the Black community, I feel like… we just treat kids differently when their parents are successful. So I think right now we’re just witnessing how a family deals with that. How a family deals with that backlash growing up in school ‘cause we all went to regular schools, public schools.” Check out his full comments with Baller Alert below.

Domani Discusses King Harris' Recent Antics

In the days after the fight, T.I. downplayed the seriousness of it during a post on his Instagram page. While promoting his and King's appearance on Complex's GOAT Talk, he wrote: "Fck what dis internet talkin bout… Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot. We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that." Be on the lookout for further updates on King Harris on HotNewHipHop.

