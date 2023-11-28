King Harris Is Demanding A High Price Tag For An Interview

King Harris, the son of legendary Atlanta rapper T.I. is becoming an overnight sensation for all of the wrong reasons. If you have not been keeping tabs on what is trending, this past weekend was an eventful one, to say the least, for T.I. and the gang. The rapper brought his family out for the Atlanta Falcons home matchup with their division rival New Orleans Saints. While all appeared to be just fine, King hopped on Instagram Live and that is when everything went south.

He started going off about how he knows what it is like to grow up in the trap. However, T.I. and his wife Tiny, immediately stepped in to correct him. They put him on blast, saying he was coddled and was sucking a pacifier until he was 12 years old. Things got heated fast and now it has vaulted King and his family into a lot of discussion online. What was worse was the rapper was there because he was performing to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Read More: Beyonce's Movie Premiere Look Has Fans Saying She Is Biting Off Kim Kardashian, Nick Cannon Shares His Passionate Opinion

King Harris Sets His Rate

Harris has continued to talk even after it all went down. Of course, when you do something outlandish in public, people are going to want to talk with you about it. It seems he is ahead of the game by establishing an asking price for an interview. In an Instagram Story, Harris had a message for any inquirers out there. He states, "10k a interview or I don't wanna talk." A lot of people had a lot of issues with this. One person says, "Somebody gimme $10k to spill my family business” is all I read." Another goes, "Something wrong with this one…"

What are your initial thoughts on King Harris setting his interview price at $10,000? Do you think he is playing the game the right way since a lot of people might want to talk to him? Is this situation starting to get out of hand? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around King Harris. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture world.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Fans Rip Shannon Sharpe For Sexually Charged Comments