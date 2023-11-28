Beyonce's Movie Premiere Look Has Fans Saying She Is Biting Off Kim Kardashian, Nick Cannon Shares His Passionate Opinion

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian's effect on pop culture is absolutely massive. Both have created a lane for themselves. Almost everyone that tries to replicate their ripple effect never really comes close. But, honestly, it is nearly impossible to mimic the same results each figure has produced. Currently, Queen Bey is looking to dominate the box office sales very soon. Like many high-profile musical artists, they like to come out with concert films. Well, that is exactly what she did to build out an already successful album and tour run with the RENAISSANCE film.

There was a movie premiere this past weekend on November 25 and a lot of stars showed up. One trending topic to come out of this is Beyonce's look for the cameras. The icon stepped out in a glitzy silver dress and platinum blonde hair. While she certainly shined, a lot of commenters are saying she stole Kim Kardashian's silver hair look. According to HipHopDX, a few people underneath a repost from The Neighborhood Talk were ripping Bey. One said, "I thought this was Kim Kardashian until I read the caption."

Nick Cannon Gives His Take

Some were even dissing her for looking "more pale than normal." One wrote, "Baby who is this white woman?!" However, there are always two sides to an argument, and Nick Cannon stepped in to defend Beyonce. In another repost from The Neighborhood Talk, they snagged a clip from Nick's show, The Daily Cannon. He had a quote that is sure to get some people fired up. The TV star said, essentially, that Kim wishes she looked like Beyonce and some agreed. One person goes, "How Beyonce look like Kim K when Kim K don't even look like Kim K 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

