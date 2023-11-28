Shannon Sharpe Is Down Bad For Megan Thee Stallion: "She Has Knees Like Barry Sanders"

Shannon Sharpe is someone who always has something funny or interesting to say. Overall, the former NFL star is someone who has done a lot in the sports media world. Mostly, fans know him from his work with Skip Bayless on Undisputed. However, since that time, he has moved on to First Take with none other than Stephen A. Smith. Furthermore, he now has a show with Chad Johnson which has proven to be another massive hit. In fact, it is a show that is constantly going viral on social media.

A lot of these viral moments come from the fact that these two have tremendous chemistry. They are always saying something hilarious, and it makes for a great watch. Well, recently, Shannon went viral for his comments and thoughts on none other than Megan Thee Stallion. In the video clip below, the retired NFL tight end spoke about how he is quite fond of her. However, he said so in much different terms. In fact, he was getting quite NSFW to the point where some people were actually uncomfortable.

Shannon Sharpe Had Ochocinco Shook

For instance, he said that she had knees like Barry Sanders. He also spoke about wanting to "stretch her out." Ochocinco was shocked by what he was hearing, however, Sharpe kept talking. It almost felt like Shannon had forgotten about the camera that was recording him. Regardless, it made for a humorous segment that is, once again, going super viral on social media. Only time will tell whether or not Meg responds to the former NFL star.

At this point, it seems like Sharpe and Ochocinco are a massive hit. Hopefully, these two are able to keep up the podcast, for years to come. Let us know what you thought of the clip, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always seek to keep you informed.

