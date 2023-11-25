Shannon Sharpe Always Puts His Dogs Over Women: Watch Him Explain Why

If you've ever had the experience of living with a pet, you know that there's a special bond there that few human connections can really compare to. In fact, for a lot of people, they put their pets' health, happiness, and safety above all else, especially when it comes to how they want them to live their lives. Moreover, everyone's favorite sports commentator and hot take machine, Shannon Sharpe, recently explained on the Night Cap Show with Ochocinco just how much he prioritized his dogs. He came through with a pretty extreme example: if you're not down with his dogs, then he's not down to be in any sort of relationship with you.

"Look, the dogs, they gon' get on the bed," Shannon Sharpe began his defense of his beloved pets. "They gon' get on the couch, they gon' sleep in the bed, they too little with it, they gon' sleep in the bed. Um, I'm gon' feed them table food. If you got a problem with the dogs, let me know now, we can't do anything. I don't care how fine you are, I don't care how much money you make. Dogs ain't going nowhere. They live here, you visiting. And you probably won't come back. [Dogs come before] any [woman]. Any. I ain't tough."

Shannon Sharpe Explains His Strict Rule Regarding His Pets & Partners: Watch

Furthermore, this is funny because the commentary mogul and former NFL player recently explained why he wouldn't date Kim Kardashian even if she's interested. "Kim has enough going on," Shannon Sharpe told TMZ when asked about it. "She's an outstanding businesswoman and what she's been able to do. That family is amazing but I got too much on my plate. She has too much on her plate and plus I'm too private of a guy. I don't want to live a public life.

"I'm gonna figure out who gave her my number because we don't travel in the same circles," he continued. "I think she's amazing in what she's been able to do. I'm happy for her, but I'm good. I'm not gonna say that [I don't want to date], but right now, my focus is on my media company and trying to do the best that I can with that. So, right now, that gets most of my attention." Don't forget about your dogs, Unc. For more news and the latest updates on Shannon Sharpe, stay logged into HNHH.

