Shannon Sharpe Can’t Trust Lamar Jackson

Shannon Sharpe has been a phenomenal addition to the First Take team. Overall, he used to be with Skip Bayless, but we all know how that ended. Now, Sharpe is in his element while on television with Stephen A. Smith. The two have been having a lot of fun, and the audience can see it. However, they have both had their fair share of disagreements, which has kept the show going forward. On Monday, they had an in-depth conversation about the NFL world, and it led to a hot take about Lamar Jackson.

Overall, Jackson has been pretty good this year. However, in the last few games, there have been some missteps here and there. Consequently, Shannon Sharpe had a bit of a harsh take on Jackson this morning. Essentially, he said that he isn't really convinced that the Ravens can win it all this year. He has some questions about Lamar, and at this stage of the season, he cannot truly trust him. Furthermore, he can't trust the team as a whole.

Shannon Sharpe Gives His Take

"Lamar Jackson has been up and down and it's been masked because they're winning," Sharpe said. "It's hard for me to trust Lamar. It's hard for me to trust this team." Lamar Jackson has been a fascinating quarterback to watch over the past couple of years. Overall, he has been great on the field, although he has had a couple of problems doing well in the playoffs. With that being said, it is easy to see how Sharpe might be wary of what Jackson can do next.

Heading into the last stretch of the season, it will be fascinating to see what the Ravens are able to do. Only time will tell whether or not Sharpe's questions about the team will be answered. Let us know what you think of his take, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

