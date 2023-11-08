DJ Khaled Tells Shannon Sharpe How He Spends His Fortune

Since he “doesn’t believe in” accountants, DJ Khaled manages his finances all by himself.

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, DJ Khaled revealed how he chooses to spend his money. According to the hitmaker, his top priority is taking care of his family, and it should be everyone else's too. He described covering his entire family's bills, and managing all of his finances by himself.

"I pay everything, and that's the biggest blessing," he says. "Anybody that's watching this, take care of your mother and father. Take care of them, even if they don't need to be taken care of. Take care of them. You pay all their bills, you work for your family. [If] you have kids, you work for your kids. [If] you have a wife, you work for your wife. That's the number one thing you've got to do."

DJ Khaled Takes Care Of His Entire Family

He continued, detailing how meticulous he is when it comes to managing his money. "I don't believe in no accountant," he explained. "That's your business. I pay the grass, the car wash man, the guy that's cuttin' my hair, the electric bill, the car note, the mortgage. I've got a rule where my bank's gotta tell me. Even if I approve it, don't listen to me." DJ Khaled shares that his banker has to get verbal approval from him on a FaceTime call, "cuz it's A.I.s out there now."

Though Khaled makes it clear that he enjoys taking care of his loved ones, he says that it still weighs heavy on him at times. The artist says that it only motivates him to work harder, constantly booking gigs in order to make sure the well never runs dry. "I feel it," he says. What do you think of how DJ Khaled chooses to spend his money? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

