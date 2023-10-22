DJ Khaled Celebrates Son Asahd’s Birthday A Day Early With Custom AJ1s

It's never too early or too late to celebrate a loved one's special day, especially when that special someone is your pride and joy. Moreover, that's exactly the kind of love that DJ Khaled showed his son Asahd on Sunday (October 22). The little one turns seven on Monday (October 23), but his father made sure that he anticipated his big 24 hours by starting off strong beforehand. Furthermore, he gifted him a customized pair of Air Jordan 1s and a basketball that Michael Jordan himself signed, which is a dream for so many to own. Sure, the We The Best Music icon has the funds and connections to get it easily, but it's still heartening to see the gesture.

Of course, this is also notable because he is among the most well-known and revered sneakerheads in hip-hop today. DJ Khaled has a lot of unique pairs of all sorts of styles and brands, although his love for Jordans is as well-documented and present as the love that so many others share for them. As such, it's only natural that he would pass on this knowledge and passion onto Asahd, who's built up a better kick collection than most of us can dream of. In any case, the New Orleans-born rap star always makes sure that he and his family are walking around on some coveted pieces.

Read More: DJ Khaled Hooks Up Fan With New Shoes Outside Of Sneaker Store

DJ Khaled Spoils Son Asahd Before His Seventh Birthday

However, all this coverage for his son's birthday is coming under some fire due to his complete silence on another matter. DJ Vlad acted as somewhat of a spokesperson for many folks online by publicly condemning Drake and DJ Khaled for failing to speak out about the Israel-Palestine conflict that recently escalated in public consciousness due to increased hostility, even if this has been a tragic and horrific reality for civilians for decades. This is important because of the former's Jewish heritage and the latter's Palestinian roots. Recently, Vlad doubled down on his remarks.

"As representatives of these communities, their voices are powerful," he told The Breakfast Club. "You probably should learn about it." Hopefully Asahd will have a fantastic birthday, one that his father can learn to enjoy and show off while still taking at least a little time to look at the global big picture. For more news and updates on DJ Khaled, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: DJ Khaled Reacts To Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Album