DJ Khaled Flexes His 1-Of-1 Air Jordans On “Sneaker Shopping”

DJ Khaled is someone who has proven time and time again that he loves his sneakers. Overall, Khaled has one of the most impressive collections in hip-hop. In fact, one could make the argument that his Air Jordan collection rivals that of anyone in the world. He has shown off some truly incredible colorways over the years, and he is more than happy to flex up a storm when asked. Furthermore, he has numerous collaborations with Jordan Brand, which just goes to show how far he has come.

With a new album set to release in 2024, it is safe to say that Khaled is currently in promo mode. One of his first promo stops just so happened to be with Complex's Joe La Puma on Sneaker Shopping. Khaled has been on the show before, however, this episode was truly special. It took place at Khaled's new We The Best Snipes superstore, which is located in the heart of Miami Beach. It is an impressive store, and if you love rare sneakers, then this place is most certainly for you.

Read More: DJ Khaled Hooks Up Fan With New Shoes Outside Of Sneaker Store

DJ Khaled Shows Off His Store

During the episode, Khaled speaks fondly of his days as a collector before he became the success he is now. Furthermore, he touched on how he has numerous 1-of-1 sneakers that he got from "being in the meeting" with Jordan Brand. He also got to flex his latest Air Jordan 5 collection, which came out in a plethora of amazing colorways. Lastly, he got to purchase a whole bunch of sneakers at the end of the episode. He got an array of Air Jordan models and even a Nike Dunk Low for good measure. All-in-all, he spent a cool $2000 USD at his own store.

Let us know what you think of Khaled and his new store, in the comments section down below. Moreover, tell us your favorite shoe that Khaled bought. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands in the entire world.

Read More: DJ Khaled Reacts To Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Album