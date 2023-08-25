DJ Khaled Shares New Album Update To Instagram

Earlier this month, DJ Khaled announced that he has a new album called TIL NEXT TIME coming soon. He described the project as his biggest album yet and the process of recording it as “unbelievable.” Shortly after that announcement he shared the lead single from the project. “Supposed To Be Loved” saw the DJ extraordinaire teaming up with Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Future is yet another all-star collaboration for Khaled. The song debuted at number 52 on the Hot 100 earlier this week.

Now DJ Khaled has shared a new message to his Instagram updating fans on the album. “I got a very blessed call this morning! 9 am ! My album Til Next Time is going to be very special! Taking my time putting this album together this call I got this morning wow !” his post began. While he doesn’t specify what specifically has him so excited he does continue on hyping up the project. “All I have say is the 2 keys it’s GOD SENT! Nothing like have real brother that loves you and want u to win big ! Fanluv Til Next Time!” he concludes.

DJ Khaled Secured Something Big For His Album

In the comments, fans speculate on what Khaled could be talking about. “Drake vocals are in‼️” reads one of the top comments. That wouldn’t come as a surprise for fans as the pair have collaborated often. Khaled also recently confirmed that Drake will be appearing on two different songs on the project.

Elsewhere in the comments fans speculated even more on who could be appearing on TIL NEXT TIME. Khaled’s albums are almost always stacked full of features artists so it’s no surprise some outside-the-box guesses emerged. Lauryn Hill, Burna Boy, 50 Cent, and even Lionel Messi were all among fan guesses at who Khaled could be talking about in the post. Who do you think DJ Khaled could be talking about sending in vocals for his new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

