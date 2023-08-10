DJ Khaled Announces New Album And Lead Single Coming Soon

Whenever DJ Khaled releases new music it’s always a star-studded event. Last year he dropped his album GOD DID which featured Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem and many many more superstars. Now, he’s officially confirmed a follow-up project in a new tweet. “TIL NEXT TIME ⏰✌️ My 14TH STUDIO ALBUM coming soon!” his tweet begins. While he doesn’t confirm a release date for the project fans can seemingly expect it to arrive at some point this year. Alongside the announcement of the new album he also confirmed it’s lead single and fans know exactly when they’ll be able to hear that.

“First single, #SupposedToBeLoved ❤️‍🩹 DJ KHALED feat. @lilbaby4PF @1future

and @LILUZIVERT TONIGHT MIDNIGHT!” While it’s no surprise to see DJ Khaled once again teaming up with Lil Baby and Future, Lil Uzi Vert is a new collaborator for the veteran artist. He concluded the tweet with a message about when he will one day retire from music, which isn’t happening now. “And the day I decide to walk away from the game you’re gonna know that very moment that you were witnessing the greatest to ever do it. So no this ain’t goodbye…it’s TIL NEXT TIME. 🤲🏽 Next chapter. Next blessing. Next level. Onward. This is my biggest album. I feel it. The recording process has been UNBELIEVABLE 🤯and I cant wait to share it with the world 🌎. And remember… I’ll always be here if you need me… I’m only a phone call away 📞TIL NEXT TIME ✌️⏰.”

A New DJ Khaled Album Is On The Way

TIL NEXT TIME ⏰✌️

My 14TH STUDIO ALBUM coming soon!



First single, #SupposedToBeLoved ❤️‍🩹 DJ KHALED feat. @lilbaby4PF @1future and @LILUZIVERT TONIGHT MIDNIGHT!



And the day I decide to walk away from the game you’re gonna know that very moment that you were witnessing the… pic.twitter.com/ITJdA20bB5 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 10, 2023

The tweet comes with the promise that TIL NEXT TIME will be Khaled’s biggest album yet. That had fans speculating right away about who could appear on the project. The tweet also comes paired with an entire four-minute trailer for the album featuring Khaled doing some of his favorite things.

Just a few days ago DJ Khaled promised fans that new music would be coming soon. Even the most optimistic of fans probably didn’t expect he would deliver so quickly though. What do you think of DJ Khaled’s new album announcement? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: DJ Khaled Cops Major Weight Loss From Golf Hobby

[Via]