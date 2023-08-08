DJ Khaled Says New Music Is Coming Soon

DJ Khaled says he’s got “new anthems” on the way soon. While sharing a clip of himself performing after the grand opening of his concept storefront in Miami, We The Best × SNIPES, Khaled told fans to look out for new music.

“FANLUV NEW ANTHEMS IS NEAR! @wethebest the luv from 500,000 people just FYI,” Khaled captioned the post. “Anthems will fly PON dem head soon. Im for the people, FANLUV YOUR LUV ENERGY IS FELT!” When DJ Akademiks reposted the caption on his account, fans had mixed feelings about the new music. One wrote: “He gone have to hit up Drake to save his album like always,” while another added: “He has alot to learn from Metro’s heroes and villains.”

DJ Khaled At The Opening Of We The Best × SNIPES

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 03: Sven Voth and Dj Khaled cut the grand opening ribbon at the We The Best x Snipes Store Grand Opening on August 03, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

As for Khaled’s We The Best × SNIPES storefront, it comes after he began working with the brand for a campaign back in 2019. “I’m proud to partner and launch the We The Best × SNIPES store in Miami Beach,” he wrote on Instagram, last week. He also discussed the venture during an interview with PEOPLE ahead of the opening. In doing so, he further teased new music.

DJ Khaled Teases New Music

“The way I make music — I’m in the middle of working on new music as we speak — I bring a set-up everywhere I go,” Khaled said at the time. “It’s great to have a studio set up there in case I have to do some drops or record stuff for my album or do a feature or just listen back to new stuff I’m working on. I think it’s unique and special. I think it’s never been done before.” Back in July, Khaled also previewed new music with Meek Mill and Rick Ross.

