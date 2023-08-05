DJ Khaled Cops Major Weight Loss From Golf Hobby

According to a new interview with DJ Khaled, playing golf has helped him lose 20 lbs. “My wife loves yoga, I love golf,” he said. “So while she does yoga, I am golfing. I might eat more than I am supposed to eat — but I’ve been working on that a lot more lately. I have been feeling so amazing and inspired. I just feel great, and vibrant. I was 290 about two months ago, and I am 267 today, ever since I’ve been playing golf. It may not be a lot to y’all, but it is a lot to me.”

However, Khaled also revealed that he is losing weight without cutting out the things that make him happy. “The only thing I want to curb is that I love chocolate chip cookies. I love Cinnamon Toast Crunch. That’s why I golf everyday, and exercise everyday. So I kind of want to make sure I don’t overeat… but you know, I’m like everybody, I get excited.” He also revealed that he’s look forward to a novelty bottle of champagne he recently won at a charity auction. “Beyoncé and Jay-Z signed a big bottle of champagne that I was bidding on. It was between me and Lil Uzi Vert. We were going back-and-forth bidding against each other. I came out on top. It was for a great cause though, I felt so good about it.”

Khaled Turns Hobby Into Cause

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 03: Sven Voth and Dj Khaled cut the grand opening ribbon at the We The Best x Snipes Store Grand Opening on August 03, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Of course, recreation golfing is not the only way that Khaled has been utilizing his hobby as of late. Last month, Khaled hosted the first We The Best Foundation Classic. Diddy, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Ja Rule, and Timbaland were just some of the big-name celebrities in attendance. Elsewhere, it became a question of how long it would take Marcus Jordan to complete a hole, as he seemed incapable of going more than a few moments without sneaking in some PDA with girlfriend Larsa Pippen.

However, Khaled is not the only one who has been hitting the links. Sukihana and Webbie hit up the golf course and shared some images of their time together. Webbie was seen helping Sukihana with her swing before Suki snuck in a thirst trap. Call that a hazard indeed.

