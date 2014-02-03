Lauryn Hill needs no introduction – despite recent setbacks, her legacy in both hip-hop and R&B will likely resound until their dissolution. She was a pioneer, an equally talented spitter and songstress who brought The Fugees to international acclaim alongside Wyclef Jean and Pras (not to mention her eight-times-platinum, GRAMMY-award-winning solo debut The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill). She dropped out of the public eye in 2001, citing dissatisfaction with the music industry and the spotlight in general, but has slowly remerged in recent years, her music having taken on a much more political bent (see “Neurotic Society”, “Repercussions” and “Consumerism”). Throughout her 23-year career, she’s collaborated with D’Angelo, Method Man, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Paid & Live, Nas and more. Unfortunately, she served a three-month prison sentence for tax evasion in late 2013, but is now in the midst of a homecoming tour, having written a letter of recognition to fans as well. We at HNHH wish her all the best in her future endeavors.