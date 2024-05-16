Lauryn Hill Delivered One Of The Greatest Diss Tracks Of All-Time With "Lost Ones"

lauryn-hill-lost-oneslauryn-hill-lost-ones

Lauryn Hill's classic track is the perfect throwback for the recent headlines.

Lauryn Hill is one of the greatest artists of all time. Overall, her one and only solo album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, is a certified classic. When publications compose their greatest albums of all time list, this project always ends up in or around the Top 5. Unfortunately, Hill has never followed up on this album. Instead, fans have been left waiting for decades. However, recently, she did come out and say that new music is coming, which is something that has fans incredibly excited.

In recent weeks, the hip-hop world has been hit with the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Although the beef is seemingly over, fans are still talking about it. In fact, it has subsequently led to a debate about the greatest diss tracks of all time. One song that is frequently brought up is none other than "Lost Ones" by Hill. This is the second track on The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill and while it doesn't say any names, fans understand that this entire track is directed at Wyclef Jean.

Lauryn Hill Gave Us A Classic

Jean and Hill went through a pretty bad breakup while the two were members of The Fugees. The group itself ended up breaking things off, and Hill was looking to express her feelings about it all on record. This culminated in "Lost Ones," a scathing and cutting track that showcases Hill's incredible songwriting, as well as her range as a vocalist. It's a phenomenal tone-setter for the album, and it remains one of hip-hop's best diss songs.

Let us know your thoughts on the track "Lost Ones," in the comments section down below. Where do you think this track ranks in the grand scheme of rap's best diss tracks? Would you say that this deserves to be in the Top 10? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

A groupie call, you fall from temptation
Now you wanna bawl over separation
Tarnish my image in the conversation
Who you gon' scrimmage, like you the champion?
You might win some but you just lost one

