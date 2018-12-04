the miseducation of lauryn hill
- Music"The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill" Turns 25: A Hip Hop ClassicMarking a majestic two and a half decades, "The Miseducation" remains an unparalleled Hip Hop masterpiece.By Erika Marie
- MusicLauryn Hill Announces 25th Anniversary Tour For “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill”Lauryn Hill will be hitting the road this fall.By Cole Blake
- MusicWhat Happened To Lauryn Hill? A Timeless IconWe're taking a look at how Fugees member Lauryn Hill disappeared from a place of electric stardom after "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureLauryn Hill Celebrates 25 Years Of "Miseducation" With Special ShowIt's already been a quarter of a century since the iconic album was released.By Noah Grant
- MusicLauryn Hill Teases 25th Anniversary "Miseducation" Surprise"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" is still hailed as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums of all time.By Erika Marie
- NumbersLauryn Hill's "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill" Certified Diamond"The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill" reaches a rare milestone. By Aron A.
- MusicLauryn Hill Cites "Unrealistic Expectations" For Never Releasing Follow-Up AlbumIn a new interview, the critically acclaimed artist opened up about why she never released a sophomore album. By Madusa S.
- Music"The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill" Named Best Rap Album Ever By Rolling StoneAs expected, the title caused a debate online as music fans argued over the publication's "Top Albums" list.By Erika Marie
- NewsLauryn Hill Kicked Old School Bars On "Lost Ones"As Lauryn Hill's classic debut album "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill" turns twenty-two, revisit a banger in "Lost Ones." By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersCardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" Ties Record For Longest-Charting Female Rap DebutCardi B joins Lauryn Hill in the history books.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWhy The Fugees Will Never ReuniteAs Lauryn Hill and Pras continue to find themselves embroiled in high-profile misadventures, we take a look at why The Fugees will never (and should never) reform. By Robert Blair
- MusicLauryn Hill Stuns London Audience, Arrives On Time & Delivers The Goods Old SchoolMs. Hill is back on.By Zaynab