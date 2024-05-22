Ebro Darden Defends Lauryn Hill Earning No. 1 Spot On Apple Music's Viral Best Albums List

Ebro Darden is happy with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill taking the top spot on Apple Music's viral list of the 100 best albums in history. In a post on X, Wednesday, he argued that no album has been as "lyrical" and "conscious" while having "reached as far" as the iconic 1998 did.

He wrote: "You may not think Miseducation of Lauryn Hill should have been #1 … But you have never heard a better lyrical AND conscious HipHop & RnB display that reached as far as this album did. NOTHING." He then retweeted a fan who agreed with him. "I was 8 years old when that album dropped," they wrote. "I remember very vividly that being the first time music had ever given me an emotional experience. Happy, sad, thoughtful, love. I have no problem with it being # 1."

Ebro Darden Speaks With Jennifer Lopez On Apple Music Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Jennifer Lopez joins Apple Music Radio host Ebro Darden on "This Is Me…Now" Radio on Apple Music 1 on February 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Tomas Herold/Getty Images for Apple Music)

Apple Music has slowly been releasing it's list of the 100 best albums in recent days. Scott Plagenhoef, Apple Music’s global head of music programming, explained the goals of the project to USA TODAY. He said: "Unlike other lists we wanted it to reflect albums that really had an impact on the music artists are making today and that these be hand-selected by the most passionate people on Earth." Expectedly, the choices have resulted in plenty of debate on social media. Other inclusions in the top 10 include albums from Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, and more.

Ebro Darden Discusses Lauryn Hill's Placement

Check out Ebro's thoughts on the selections above.

