Jermaine Dupri Claims Apple Music's Top 100 Albums List Disrespected R&B

In the past week, fans have been obsessively following Apple Music's new Top 100 Albums List. The streaming service had many in the music world vote on some of the most significant and substantial albums of all time. As Ebro reported earlier this week, voters were asked not just to pick their favorite albums, but some of the most significant of all time. Now the full list is out and fans are reacting to what the list says in its entirety. Jermaine Dupri took to Twitter to share his perspective on the list.

"Looking at this @AppleMusic top 100 albums list is sad, the disrespect to R&B is CRAZY!!!!! It’s giving not worthy" Dupri observed in a tweet overnight. R&B certainly isn't completely absent from the list with artists like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Frank Ocean, and Prince landing in the top 20. Elsewhere Rihanna, Sade, SZA, D'Angelo, Solange, and Usher appear on the list, though much further down. In the replies, fans think that Usher's Confessions in particular deserved to be much higher up the list. While SZA herself came out claiming that SOS is a bit too low. Check out Dupri's tweet and the discussion it spawned among fans in the replies below.

Jermaine Dupri Calls Out Apple's Top 100 Albums List For Disrespecting R&B

The final 10 albums on Apple's countdown were revealed earlier today sparking a variety of reactions and including a few surprises. Many expected Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly to make the cut, but it didn't. Instead the album's predecessor Good Kid m.A.A.d City landed at the number 7 spot. While almost everyone expected to see The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill in the top 10, it surprised everyone by taking the very top spot in the entire list.

What do you think of Jermaine Dupri's claim that R&B music is disrespected in the Apple Music Top 100 Albums List? Do you think particular albums from the genre deserved to be higher on the list than they are? Let us know in the comment section below.

