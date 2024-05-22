Kendrick Lamar Lands At No. 7 In Apple Music's Top 100 Albums Of All-Time List With This Iconic Project

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kendrick Lamar attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kendrick has cemented his place in history.

Kendrick Lamar is one of the most iconic rappers of all-time. Overall, there are some who believe he should be in the GOAT discussion. Although not everyone is there with him right now, one more iconic album could certainly put him over the edge. After his recent feud with Drake, he has proven himself as a formidable battler. In fact, taking the win against Drake has made his GOAT case that much more legitimate. Furthermore, he is now being recognized by Apple Music through their Top 100 Albums of All Time list.

For those who don't know, Apple Music has slowly but surely been revealing its Top 100 albums. This list has been garnering a lot of controversy. Only a few artists are being allowed multiple entries, which means some truly incredible albums aren't making the list. Well, as time went on, it was becoming clear that Kendrick would either be in the Top 10, or get completely snubbed. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the former was true. As you can see, good kid, m.A.A.d city has been dubbed the seventh greatest album of all time.

Kendrick Lamar Deserves The Placement

Albums like Lemonade by Beyonce were ranked 10th. Meanwhile, number one has gone to Lauryn Hill and her solo masterpiece, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. Overall, these are all great picks, although the placements will cause quite a bit of debate. As for Kendrick fans, many thought To Pimp A Butterfly would be on the list instead. However, Apple Music decided to go with the fan favorite as opposed to the critical darling.

Let us know what you think of this placement, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this was an appropriate placement for the album? Do you believe that Apple Music should have chosen a different Kendrick album for this one? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

