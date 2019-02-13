top 100
- SportsSports Illustrated Releases Top 100 NBA Players Of 2022Sports Illustrated ranks Kevin Durant in first place.By Vaughn Johnson
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Drake Everything This WeekWith "Omertà," "Money in the Grave," and his recent Chris Brown collab "No Guidance," Drake has three of our top four tracks this week. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Tory Lanez, Quavo & Tyga Debut At #1 With "Broke Leg"Tory Lanez's Quavo and Tyga-assisted new single, "Broke Leg," slaughters the competition on its way to a #1 debut.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Jeezy's "Suge" Freestyle Is Crowned #1We're late, but here's our new edition of Top Tracks. Jeezy scores his first solo #1 in years with a freestyle over DaBaby's "Suge." By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: DJ Mustard's Mega Posse Cut "100 Bands" Debuts At #1"100 Bands," DJ Mustard's star-studded new single featuring YG, 21 Savage, Quavo, and Meek Mill, hits #1 on our weekly chart. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicRolling Stone Readies Their Own "Music Charts" To Challenge Billboard's MonopolyRolling Stone prepares the launch of their own "music charts" upon a year of being purchased by the Penske Group.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Eminem & Logic's "Homicide" Torches The CompetitionLogic and Eminem's new collab nabs the top spot. Elsewhere, an ongoing beef between Mozzy and Philthy Rich dominates our top ten. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: ScHoolboy Q's "CrasH Talk" Snatches Two Top Spots This WeekTwo of our three most-viewed tracks of the week are from Schoolboy Q's just-released "Crash Talk." By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Kodak Black's "Expeditiously" Wallops The CompetitionKodak Black's "Expeditiously," a response to T.I., gets three times the views of its closest competitor in this week's Top Tracks. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Lil Uzi Vert's New Songs Are Two Of Our Top ThreeLil Uzi Vert's "Sanguine Paradise" and "That's A Rack" are our #1 and #3 tracks, respectively, this week.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Logic's "Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind" Is #1 This WeekThe title track from Logic's upcoming album, "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," debuts at #1 on our chart. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Yelawolf's "Bloody Sunday" Freestyle Slaughters The CompetitionYelawolf's "Bloody Sunday" freestyle ignites beef with other white rappers and lands him at #1 this week. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: 2 Chainz Snags The #1 And #2 Songs Of The WeekIn a slow week for new singles, two tracks from 2 Chianz's "Rap or Go to the League" rise to the top of our chart. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Drake's Remix Catapults Summer Walker's "Girls Need Love" To #1As he's done for many other up-and-coming artists, Drake remixes Summer Walker's "Girls Need Love" and bolsters its popularity. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Offset & Cardi B Back Together In Full Form With "Clout"Cardi B and Offset get their first joint #1 on our chart with "Clout," taken from Offset's debut solo album.By Patrick Lyons
- MusicBlueface Nabs His 1st-Ever Top 20 Chart Topper With "Thotiana Remix"Is Blueface showing us a little staying power?By Devin Ch