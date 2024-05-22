Fans In Disbelief Due To Kendrick's "GKMC" Making It On The Apple Music Best 100 Albums Over "TPAB," Ebro Attempts To Explain Why

A lot of die-hard music fans, especially hip-hop heads, have been debating and venting their frustrations over the last couple of days. The reason for that is because of a new list that Apple Music completed earlier today. Experts and musicians collaborated to come up with the Best 100 Albums of all time based on some rigorous criteria. However, people are taking this list as a slight on many artists behalf. One of those includes Kendrick Lamar, who wound up getting one placement on the Apple Music rankings. His 2012 record good kid M.A.A.D. city (Deluxe) went on to land in the seventh spot.

While you certainly cannot argue the impact and greatness of this record, fans felt that another album of his was severely snubbed. His 2015 tape To Pimp A Butterfly did not only not score a higher ranking, but it did also not even make the final cut. That may be the bigger argument here, as fans online are making the claim that both of the albums should have been on the list. It is a fair point to make, especially since several artists got the luxury of receiving multiple spots like Beyonce, for example.

Fans Are Not Buying Ebro's Explanation For Kendrick's GKMC Over TPAB

Ebro, one of the main contributors to these rankings, has already had to explain himself. Not too long ago, he hopped on X to break down the criteria they used to make each selection. Now, the famed figure in hip-hop is attempting to calm the angry mob over the Kendrick picks. In a recent sit down to talk about the final 10 albums, Ebro led the charge as to what the reasoning was for GKMC over TPAB. To sum things up, he said that because of the album's divisiveness at the time of release, as well as its dense and detailed listening experience, they felt it was not as universally adored as much. You can check out the clip in full with the link above.

What are your thoughts on the explanation as to why To Pimp A Butterfly by Kendrick Lamar did not make the Apple Music Best 100 Albums? Was Ebro's perspective acceptable, or do you think both should have made the list? What do you think of the list overall?

