Ebro Reveals Criteria For Voters On Apple's Top 100 Albums List

Music fans online have spent days debating and feverishly anticipating new reveals from Apple Music's Top 100 Albums Of All Time List. The streaming platform sought out a definitive list of the greatest albums ever made. Consequently it's been revealing the entire list in chunks for days now. With just 10 albums left to unveil fans are predicting what will make the list and where some of their favorites will land. Some major stars of contemporary music like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Adele have already found their spots on the list. Subsequently, Ebro has taken fans behind the scenes on some of the criteria albums were being evaluated by.

In a recent tweet he listed off the six different things voters were asked to look for in their ballots. Most notably, they were asked to not just pick their favorite records. The list includes, albums that represented a cultural moment for the artist or genre, albums that were complete thoughts not just collections of hit songs, albums that thoroughly represent culture in production and lyrics, albums that inspired a generation to want to create more music, albums that represent the BEST in storytelling, musicianship, recording and production, and finally albums that are timeless and reached far beyond the genre categorization. Check out his full tweet below.

Ebro Talks Apple Music Albums List

Hip hop has been pretty well represented on the list so far. Right at the start of the unveiling some contemporary stars from the genre popped up. Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator both appear among the first 10 albums. They were shortly followed by albums from Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. Eminem, N.W.A, Missy Elliott, De La Soul, Tupac, Beastie Boys, Drake, Outkast, Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy, Biggie, A Tribe Called Quest, Dr. Dre, and Jay-Z have also appeared on the list. Additionally many suspect that Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly will be revealed in the top 10.

What do you think of the criteria behind the new Apple Music Top 100 Albums Of All Time List? What album to you think will take the very top spot when the full list is revealed tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section below.

