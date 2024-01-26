Ebro Calls Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion's Feud "Promo"

Megan Thee Stallion recently unleashed her new single "Hiss," and it's managed to get fans talking, to say the least. The track takes aim at those who've spoken down to Meg in the past, and includes notable jabs toward peers like Nicki Minaj. Of course, the release has prompted an all-out war between the Hotties and the Barbz, and Nicki is already gearing up to drop her response, "Big Foot."

While the shade doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as Meg and Nicki have had their fair share of differences in the past, this latest development has been nothing short of explosive. Countless fans and peers have taken to social media to weigh in, including Ebro. He recently hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts on the debacle, but according to him, it's nothing but a promotional tactic.

Ebro Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj Feud

"This Nicki and Megan promo is moving," he wrote simply earlier today. This is far from the first time an artist has been accused of manufacturing beef to boost their record sales. Regardless, the chaos unfolding on Twitter suggests that plenty of fans are convinced that the feud is completely genuine. The jabs in "Hiss" also hit a bit close to home for Meg's distaste for Nicki to be fabricated. She seemingly calls out Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty, for one, who's a registered sex offender.

"These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law/I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start/B*tch, you a p*ssy (You a p*ssy), never finna check me (Yeah)," she rhymes. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's beef? What about Ebro's take on the debacle? Are you a fan of Meg's new track? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

