Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Necks And Puts Haters On Notice In The Music Video For "Hiss"

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj are currently engaged in a bitter feud. Overall, these two do not like each other and they have spent the day going back and forth. Although the fans are pretty much split on whose side to take, there is no doubt that Meg dropped off an amazing song. In fact, her song seemingly takes shots at none other than Drake. Meg is coming with a new era, and she is taking notes on everyone who may have had something to say about her. It's an interesting strategy that appears to be paying off.

When it comes to Megan Thee Stallion and her aesthetic, she has always been one to come through with a music video. She understands better than anyone that these are great ways to get people excited. The visuals help an artist stand out from the crowd. Furthermore, with a song as lyrically venomous as "Hiss," you would expect some sort of music video to come out of it. Well, just moments ago, that video was unleashed to the masses. Below, you can watch from start to finish.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Back

Throughout the visual, we get lots of colorful shots that showcase Megan in elaborate outfits. The artist looks great in these shots and she is exuding confidence throughout. Overall, her bars act as the driving force of the song and make her various looks that much more powerful. After the success of "Cobra," this is another example of how this new era of Megan Thee Stallion is coming differently. We cannot wait to see what she ends up doing next.

Be sure to let us know what you think of the visual, in the comments section down below. Whose side are you on in this beef? Nicki or Megan? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

