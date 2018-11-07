new music videos
- Music VideosMegan Thee Stallion Breaks Necks And Puts Haters On Notice In The Music Video For "Hiss"Fans were anticipating the visual.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Twerk Up A Storm In "Bongos" Music VideoCardi B and Megan Thee Stallion do it again. By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosLil Durk Recruits The Fake Durk For "Blocklist" Music VideoThe Fake Durk is making big moves right now.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTay Money Goes Back To School For The Visual To Her Hit Song "The Assignment"Tay Money flexes on everyone in the music video for "The Assignment."By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosKodak Black Is All About Going On Cute Dates In Video For "Don't Leave Me"Kodak Black gets vulnerable in the visual for "Don't Leave Me."By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosPop Smoke's Legacy Lives On In "AP" Music VideoThe music video for Pop Smoke's posthumous single "AP" has arrived.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosFlo Milli Glitzes & Glams Her Way To The "Roaring 20s"Flo Milli is rap's next it-girl in her stunning music video for "Roaring 20s".By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosYella Beezy & Ty Dolla $ign Go For 007 Vibes In The Video For "Ay Ya Ya Ya"The next James Bond might just be a dynamic rap duo.By Keenan Higgins
- Music VideosMaxo Kream Lets Off On Everybody In His Video For "Drizzy Draco"Nobody's safe from the wrath of Maxo Kream in this Tarantino-style quest for revenge.By Keenan Higgins
- Music VideosRuss Drops An Official Video For His Bedtime Banger "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)"From the car to the crib, Russ proves there's never a bad time to make the bed rock.By Keenan Higgins
- Newsnothing, nowhere & Travis Barker Cause "Destruction"Paint the town red.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosYBN Nahmir & YBN Almighty Jay Count Up Their Money In "Porsches In The Rain" VideoTwo-thirds of the YBN collective show off their racks in this new videoBy Alexander Cole
- Music VideosJacquees & Birdman Team Up For "MIA" VideoJacquees is doing his best to ramp up the "king of r&b" debate.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosO.T. Genasis Hosts A House Party In New Music Video For "Bae"O.T. Genasis surrounds himself with women in video for "Bae."By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosThe Black Eyed Peas And Nas Drop New Video For "BACK 2 HIPHOP"The Black Eyed Peas teamed up with Nas for their new video "BACK 2 HIPHOP."By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosAriana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Video Is HereAriana Grande's new video addresses her relationships with Mac Miller, Big Sean, and Pete Davidson.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosLil Yachty & Playboi Carti Go For Vivid Imagery In "Get Dripped"Lil Yachty & Playboi Carti are all about their crazy colors.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosRo James Delivers Notalgic Trip With His Muse In "Excuse Me" VideoWatch hindsight take from in artsy visuals.By Zaynab