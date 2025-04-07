6ix9ine Finds No Mercy On The Internet As Listeners Roast His New Songs

6ix9ine is trying to embrace religion these days, but we imagine it's hard to do that when most fans want his music to return to its rambunctious ways. For those unaware, he recently released two music videos for the new songs "HANNA" and "POPPA," and in the comments section under the Instagram post below, you can see many fans saying "No, thanks" and a lot of others praising it as well. But things get more rowdy and critical as you look elsewhere on social media, such as a Twitter user who posted the following: "We need the rap back, not this singing s**t."

To be fair, Tekashi 6ix9ine did get more into that rap bag on one of these tracks. But even if it's more energetic than the more melodic single this time around, it still doesn't match the energy of previous performances in some fans' eyes. Of course, all of his legal troubles also play a part in affecting the perception of his music, such as his cooperation in the Nine Trey Bloods RICO case. Many fans don't care if this is TPAB levels of quality; the run is over for them, and they got off the hype train a long time ago.

Is 6ix9ine Under House Arrest?

Nevertheless, the New York City native continues to find success, an audience, and a lot of engagement over his many developments and moves. Most recently, 6ix9ine cut off his ankle monitor, indicating he finally wrapped up his house arrest stint amid other probation troubles. It's still unclear exactly how far away he is from the IRS' pursuit of him and other legal problems, but it seems like he doesn't have much more to worry about these days.

Will these new tracks lead to a comeback and a solid foundation for commercial success? Many fans don't think so, but others kept their faith and liked the new material a lot. So while the Internet can clown and roast this all they want, no news is bad news in the world of Tekashi. Elsewhere, 6ix9ine still has debts to pay, so he will probably keep looking for a hit and feeding fans to keep his revenue up.