6ix9ine Cuts Off His Ankle Monitor Amid New Music Rollout

6ix9ine used to be a pretty prolific artist, but his frequent legal troubles and antics got in the way of a lot of sustainability opportunities. It seems like this will change quick though, as he recently uploaded a video of him cutting off his ankle monitor amid his new music teases. Tekashi previously surprised some fans out there by revealing his new short blonde haircut was just a wig, and he's as rainbow-haired and flashy as ever. Despite the apparent finality of this move, it's still a tad unclear if he fully resolved all of his legal matters at this point.

For those unaware, 6ix9ine faced probation violations, tax evasions, and more over the past few months, which included a federal raid on his Florida home and the sale of various plaques to cover debts to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This saga became hard to keep up with far before this current moment, so at this point, many fans just shrugged and moved on. We doubt that the New York MC would act this recklessly online, but then again, this is Tekashi we're talking about.

6ix9ine Snitch Allegations

In the background, rappers and hip-hop fans continue to blast 6ix9ine as a snitch for his Nine Trey Gangster Bloods RICO case and other matters. For example, Toronto rapper Top5 recently arrived pretty late to the party, showing that he just unfollowed him on social media. "I had to remove this federal informant from following today," he wrote in an Instagram Story post on Monday (March 17). "Call me. I got commissary for you. #SnitchK." If the past few years weren't proof enough, we continue to see proof as to how this will follow Tekashi around for the rest of his career.