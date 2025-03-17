6ix9ine Reveals His Blonde Hair Was Just A Wig For Presumed New Music Announcement

6ix9ine usually makes headlines for all his different antics and controversies, but they always come with the visual image of his rainbow hair. Well, that was until about a year ago, when he debuted a short-haired blonde look that apparently fooled a lot of people. Tekashi recently shared a video on social media of him taking the blonde wig off, revealing his long black locks, washing his hair, and twisting them with a rainbow wig. Most importantly, he plays some new music towards the end and includes the date of Friday, March 21 in the clip, indicating that he will drop something on that day.

That's not an explicit promise, but fans will still tune in to see what exactly this is all about. Also, they might warrant an explanation on why the blonde wig was a thing in the first place, if it wasn't just for some viral plays. Nevertheless, 6ix9ine is dealing with legal trouble right now, so maybe he wants to focus on that instead. He recently admitted that federal police seized guns and drugs during a raid on his Florida mansion.

6ix9ine Probation

For those unaware, 6ix9ine is under house arrest and probation for violating the latter on multiple occasions, and he has a whole lot of charges and accusations under his belt. All of this traces back to his RICO case with the Nine Trey Bloods, and subsequently saw updates thanks to accusations of tax evasion and other issues with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Even with all this in mind, the few fans waiting on new music are very excited about this wig reveal and subsequent announcement. We'll see if it actually results in a resurgence of some sort or if the meme died a long time ago.