6ix9ine Reveals His Blonde Hair Was Just A Wig For Presumed New Music Announcement

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Aug 2, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Tekashi69 reacts while in attendance for the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
6ix9ine is still under house arrest and dealing with legal trouble following a police raid on his home to verify his probation.

6ix9ine usually makes headlines for all his different antics and controversies, but they always come with the visual image of his rainbow hair. Well, that was until about a year ago, when he debuted a short-haired blonde look that apparently fooled a lot of people. Tekashi recently shared a video on social media of him taking the blonde wig off, revealing his long black locks, washing his hair, and twisting them with a rainbow wig. Most importantly, he plays some new music towards the end and includes the date of Friday, March 21 in the clip, indicating that he will drop something on that day.

That's not an explicit promise, but fans will still tune in to see what exactly this is all about. Also, they might warrant an explanation on why the blonde wig was a thing in the first place, if it wasn't just for some viral plays. Nevertheless, 6ix9ine is dealing with legal trouble right now, so maybe he wants to focus on that instead. He recently admitted that federal police seized guns and drugs during a raid on his Florida mansion.

6ix9ine Probation

For those unaware, 6ix9ine is under house arrest and probation for violating the latter on multiple occasions, and he has a whole lot of charges and accusations under his belt. All of this traces back to his RICO case with the Nine Trey Bloods, and subsequently saw updates thanks to accusations of tax evasion and other issues with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Even with all this in mind, the few fans waiting on new music are very excited about this wig reveal and subsequent announcement. We'll see if it actually results in a resurgence of some sort or if the meme died a long time ago.

In the meantime, some folks bought the plaques that police seized during their raid on 6ix9ine's Florida home as part of his IRS issues. We will see if any other items go up for sale or if the federal agency will handle most of that headache. Is this new music tease a fresh start or just the latest chapter in this chaotic saga?

