Tekashi 6ix9ine Admits Feds Seized Guns & Drugs During Lengthy Raid On His Florida Mansion

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he hasn't participated in any criminal activity and that the raid was a probation check.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's mansion in Florida was the site of a federal raid on Wednesday as authorities checked to make sure he's been sticking by the rules of his probation. Narcotics detectives from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office were on the scene to assist with executing the search warrant. Speaking with TMZ, the “BEBE” rapper claimed authorities kept him in handcuffs from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. He added that they took DNA samples as well as confiscated guns and drugs.

Tekashi 6ix9ine noted to TMZ that he hasn't been engaging in any criminal activity. The Sheriff's office explained to the outlet that none of the items they found could immediately be linked to 6ix9ine, and they'll be conducting further testing with them in their possession. They also admitted they were not arresting 6ix9ine with anything and only handcuffed him for officer safety.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Legal Troubles

Wednesday's incident isn't the first raid on Tekashi 6ix9ine's property as of late. Back in January, he wrote on his Instagram Story that the IRS seized his assets for unpaid taxes. "1 year ago when I was stuck in RD [Dominican Republic] 8 months the feds made a raid for the entire house because I did not report my income for 4 years," 6ix9ine said at the time. "And for them it was seen how I was running and hiding in DR. When the reality was that I could not leave and get to the USA. If you don't live like this without renting you shouldn't have an opinion."

Earlier this week, those assets went up for sale through Market Auctions in Florida. They included some quality jewelry and platinum music plaques. The plaque for his hit song, “BEBE,” went for $24,320, while the one for his debut single, "Gummo," sold for $18,240. Other notable sales included a Hermès Birkin bag that went for $23,680 as well as Cartier Santos watch that sold for $22,080.

