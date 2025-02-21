Fake Drake Coffin Arrives On DJ Khaled’s Doorstep After Eerie 6ix9ine Incident

Recently, 6ix9ine got a pretty concerning delivery, and it looks like DJ Khaled was next on the perpetrator's list. According to TMZ Hip Hop, two men stopped by the rainbow-haired rapper's Florida home earlier this month in a Tesla. They dropped off a fake coffin for none other than King Von, the late Chicago rapper who 6ix9ine famously had beef with. Reportedly, the phrases "RIP King Von" and "RIP OBlock" were spray painted on it, and Bomb Squad officials arrived at the scene to check it out.

After the incident, 6ix9ine made it clear that he was relativively unfazed. He even took the opportunity to diss Von once again. "I'm pretty sad," he told TMZ. "I wanted to keep the King Von coffin and put it in my room, but the police had to confiscate it. I wanted to sleep in the coffin to feel what it was like to be King Von for a day." It wasn't the only bizarre instance of its kind, however, as DJ Khaled reportedly got a similar delivery last Saturday.

Are Drake & DJ Khaled Beefing?

TMZ Hip Hop reports that two people in a truck arrived at his Miami residence and approached a security guard, claiming to be from a delivery company. Ultimately, they were given permission to drive onto the property and left a fake coffin outside his gate. The coffin had "RIP OVO" and "RIP Drake" spray painted on it, along with an upside-down cross. The men even kneeled down and prayed in front of the coffin before driving off, which is pretty creepy if you ask us. At the time of writing, DJ Khaled has yet to address the eerie incident.

All of this took place just a few weeks after Drake put a damper on DJ Khaled's album announcement. Khaled had claimed that the project boasted two Drake features, which the Toronto rapper quickly shut down. "Must be @drakebell," he wrote on Instagram. For now, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the shady remark.